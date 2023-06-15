Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $3.02 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,672,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

