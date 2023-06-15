Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $3.72 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,183,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after buying an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

