Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $519,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Profile



Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

