Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $6.27 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 362,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

DIAL stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

