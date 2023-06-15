Live Oak Investment Partners Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Stock Up 4.9 %

Intel stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

