Live Oak Investment Partners Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %
JPM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
