Live Oak Investment Partners Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.