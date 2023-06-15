Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

