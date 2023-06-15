Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D Sells 8,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

