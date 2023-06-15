LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at LuxUrban Hotels

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 50,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $200,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of LUXH opened at $2.96 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 80.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

