Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $22.33. Manchester United shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 3,174,948 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.