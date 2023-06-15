Mark J. Foley Sells 31,279 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $960,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

RVNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

