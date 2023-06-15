Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 0.2% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

