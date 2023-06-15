MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MasTec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.21 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

