Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,722 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 7.7% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day moving average is $364.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

