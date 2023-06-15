Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.44 and a 200 day moving average of $364.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

