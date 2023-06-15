MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.