McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

In other news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $163.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

