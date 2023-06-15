Medici Capital LLC Invests $6.66 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Medici Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises 19.1% of Medici Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

