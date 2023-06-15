Medici Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Medici Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Medici Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

