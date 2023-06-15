Medici Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Medici Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Alector makes up 0.6% of Medici Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $6,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,583 shares of company stock valued at $166,196. Company insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

