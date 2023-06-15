Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

