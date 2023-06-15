Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 455,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 7.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

