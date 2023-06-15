MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

MET stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

