MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.95 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

