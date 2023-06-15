Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,279.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

