Michael G. Huebert Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMS opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 359,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 120,259 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

