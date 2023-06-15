Michael P. Mullican Sells 65,794 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.