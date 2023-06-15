Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

