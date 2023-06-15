Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $339.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.