Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

