NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

