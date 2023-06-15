nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.95

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 7497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $672.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 998.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

