Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 37.9% in May

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE JRI opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.