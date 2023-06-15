nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NVT stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $270,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,024 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

