NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 223.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $430.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

