NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $430.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

