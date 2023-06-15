Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $514.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.