One Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,712 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $25,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

