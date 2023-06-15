One Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,045 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
