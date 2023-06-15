One Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,045 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.