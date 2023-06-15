One Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,954 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

