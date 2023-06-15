One Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,727 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

