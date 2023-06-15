One Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,634 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,634 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

