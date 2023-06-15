One Capital Management LLC Buys 54,984 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHM opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

