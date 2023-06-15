One Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $430.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

