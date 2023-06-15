One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,659 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

