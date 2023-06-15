One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

