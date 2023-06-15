One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,490 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,749 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,768,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

