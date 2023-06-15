One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after buying an additional 384,260 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.44 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

