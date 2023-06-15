One Capital Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

